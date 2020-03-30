STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Good news, 90s kids!!!! Doordarshan to weekly air iconic show 'Shaktimaan'

'Shaktimaan', the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna will be aired for an hour daily on DD National network at 1 PM.

Published: 30th March 2020 10:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 10:31 PM

Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan. (Youtube Screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After 'Ramayan', Doordarshan is all set to bring back more of its iconic shows such as 'Chanakya' and 'Shaktimaan' during the ongoing 21-day lockdown to combat coronavirus.

This Sunday, mythological shows 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat' started airing on Doordarshan and DD Bharati.

In a statement, the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said Doordarshan will be retelecasting five shows -- 'Chanakya', 'Upanishad Ganga', 'Shaktimaan', 'Shriman Shrimati' and 'Krishna Kali'.

'Chanakya', a 47-episode series directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will be telecast daily in the afternoon time bands of DD Bharati from the first week of April.

'Upanishad Ganga', a 52-episode series produced by Chinmaya Mission Trust and directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, is also scheduled for an afternoon slot on DD Bharati first week of April.

'Shaktimaan', the famous serial featuring Mukesh Khanna will be aired for an hour daily on DD National network at 1 PM.

'Shriman Shrimati', a rib-tickling comedy produced by Markand Adhikari, is scheduled for a comeback on DD National from April in the 2 PM slot.

'Krishna Kali', an 18-episode series, will be aired at 8.30 PM on DD National.

Apart from 'Ramayan' and 'Mahabharat', other shows that began airing from Sunday are detective series 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Circus' featuring Shah Rukh Khan, 'Hum Hain Na' and 'Tu Tota Main Maina'.

On Monday, the ministry issued an advisory to all the DTH and Cable operators to show all the DD Channels as well as Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Channels as per the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act.

Non-carriage of these channels is liable for action under various sections of the act, it said.

