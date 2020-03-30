Priyanka Chopra want to do more action thrillers

By Express News Service

Priyanka Chopra, who has done some daring stunts in her career, says she wants to do more action films as she enjoys the whole experience.

“I have always done my own stunts. I trust my body immensely. I am athletic as a person. I just really enjoy action movies. I have done them in Don and Quantico. I hope to do more of them,” Priyanka said.

She also added that the genre is generally seen as a hero’s domain.

“I am someone who believes in a gender-neutral world. I hope in my lifetime we reach a place where we say movies instead of female-centric movies, we say directors instead of female directors, we say athletes instead of female athletes,” said the former Miss World.

“I hope my children don’t have to worry about the fact that ‘this is an Indian female cricket team or Indian female movie,” said Priyanka.

