STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vir Das on COVID-19 lockdown: Comedians are well trained for this

Vir Das also urged his followers to make their evenings happening amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Published: 30th March 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Vir Das

'Vir Das: For India' starts streaming on Netflix. (Photo | Vir Das Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and actor Vir Das feels it's easy for a comedian to survive the coronavirus lockdown as they all are well trained to stay inside and prepare for their acts for hours.

"Comedians are pretty well trained for the lockdown. We travel alone most of the year, spend all day in a hotel room alone, and come out for about an hour to work in the evening. Your mind kind of gets used to conserving energy for the evening hour. It's the thing you enjoy the most. Yes we eat, work out, face-time, watch, write, all your regular stuff. But in the back of your head, you know there's something coming up in the evening. Something you enjoy so much it makes the rest of this sh*t, and this very strange lonely life, worth it," he wrote on Instagram.

Vir Das also urged his followers to make their evenings happening amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Make your evening fun! Lockdown tip.

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas) on

He said: "So if there is any advice I can give anyone for this lockdown..it's that your evening should be fun. Find something you really really enjoy and do that every single day. And your body and brain will get used to waiting, pacing itself, and almost paying the price for that later enjoyment. Over time, that becomes routine."

To keep his fans entertained, Vir Das recently released his new comedy series "Bright Side With Vir Das", which sees him discussing everything from balconies to our warped political allegiances and how irrelevant it has become now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vir Das coronavirus lockdown
India Matters
No need to panic, we can easily defeat COVID-19: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
'There's nothing to fear': An Indian COVID-19 survivor's experience
GHMC and medical team providing free food and health check up for migrant workersNampally exhibition ground in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
From a psychiatrist: How to stay positive during the coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus Lockdown: 1500 buses deployed to take stranded UP migrants home
Lockdown Woes: Visually impaired walk for five kilometers for food
Gallery
An exodus of migrant labourers has been taking place in the national capital of Delhi ever since PM Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to tackle coronavirus pandemic. (Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)
'No work, no money': Thousands of stranded migrant workers walk back home as India under 21-day coronavirus lockdown
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday announced fresh restrictions during the lockdown period to avoid people's unnecessary movement as the state is entering the second stage of coronavirus spread. The fresh restrictions will come int
COVID-19: Tamil Nadu government to impose fresh lockdown restrictions from Sunday. What does it mean for you?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp