After 'Ramayan' telecast, here are the memes!

Since Tuesday morning, the two female antagonists of the epic, Queen Kaikeyi and her maid Manthara, have been trending on Twitter.

A still from 'Ramayan' TV show.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Doordarshan's decision to re-run popular shows of the eighties -- particularly "Ramayan" -- has come as a nostalgic rush for many, but many others are also quite amused. The outcome is a surfeit of memes about the show all over social media, which have been lately.

On user tweeted: "What I learned from today's Ramayan episode: Manthara jaise kut neeti wale logo se door rahe nahi to Apke Apno ko ap khud banvas doge #RamayanOnDDNational."

Another user shared: "I have always wanted true friends like Hanuman and Laxman but all I got is Manthara and Vibhishan. #Ramayana"

Some viewers even went to the extent of comparing actress Swara Bhaskar to the mythological character, calling her "Modern day Manthara."

Taking a lesson from "Ramayan" and "Mahabharat", another viewer tweeted: "31 March 2020 9 am & 12 pm #Ramayana - Negative people /words/thought must be kept at distance like mantra, otherwise they you will destroy your own family like kaikeyi.. #Mahabharat - destiny is written but one should keep on working hard."

