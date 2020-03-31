STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coronavirus outbreak: Bhuvan Bam donates his March 2020 YouTube earnings

Published: 31st March 2020 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam has donated his entire YouTube earnings from the month of March to aid the battle against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in India.

Bhuvan has donated Rs 10 lakh that, sources said, is to be distributed between the PM-CARES Fund, the CM Relief Fund, and the Feeding India initiative.

"Usually I prefer to not talk about these things but our country needs us right now, this is important and we need to go out of our way to help everyone," Bhuvan said.

"This is my way of showing my support to pledge contributions to the PM CARES fund, CM relief fund and Feeding India. I am grateful for all the people who are putting their lives at risk for our country and this is my way of giving back," he added.

The 26-year-old online sensation rose to fame with his YouTube channel "BB Ki Vines" and recently collaborated with YouTube Impact Lab Initiative for creating awareness about girls' education. He also attended the latest edition of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos earlier this year.

