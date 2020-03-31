STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to PM CARES Fund, UNICEF and other organisations

Other organisations to which couple donated include UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and others.

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra with her pop star husband Nick Jonas (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced that they have donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

The 'Fashion' actor also penned a long note and urged people to make donations to help these organisations work smoothly.

"The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," read Priyanka's caption.

"Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing," she added.

She further urged people to donate to the organisations and said, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.@nickjonas."

A similar post was also shared by Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas on his social media profiles.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally. 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

