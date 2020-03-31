COVID-19: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas donate to PM CARES Fund, UNICEF and other organisations

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Star couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas on Tuesday announced that they have donated to several organisations including PM CARES Fund to help fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

Other organisations to which couple donated include UNICEF, Feeding America, Goonj, Doctors Without Borders, No Kid Hungry, Give India and others.

The 'Fashion' actor also penned a long note and urged people to make donations to help these organisations work smoothly.

"The world needs our help more than ever. These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry (including children out of school), supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," read Priyanka's caption.

"Nick and I have already donated to these charities: @unicef, @feedingamerica, @goonj, @doctorswithoutborders, @nokidhungry, @give_india, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, @friends_of_aseema, and #PMCares Fund. Thank you for everything you are doing," she added.

She further urged people to donate to the organisations and said, "They need your support too, and we would implore you to donate as well. I have linked to each org with a swipe up in my stories...no donation is too small. Together we can help the world beat this.@nickjonas."

A similar post was also shared by Priyanka's husband and singer Nick Jonas on his social media profiles.

According to the World Health Organisation, COVID-19 has affected over seven lakh people globally.