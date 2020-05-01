Amul's tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan touches hearts

By Online Desk

Bollywood lost two stars on consecutive days bringing down a blanket of gloom over fans all over the world. Amul shared their tributes to the two incomparable actors.

In their latest trademarked advertisement, which they released on Twitter, the diary giant Amul Cooperative brought back animated avatars of Kapoor from the good old days when 'Mera Naam Joker', 'Sargam' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony' were a rave.

Acknowledging his popular 1977 release, 'Hum Kisise Kum Naheen' - the punchline on the ad read "Aap Kisise Kum Naheen".

#Amul Topical: He was a great and very popular star over many decades! pic.twitter.com/1W3Anwj0Ww — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) May 1, 2020

It was an emotional rollercoaster for netizens, including Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt who shared the screenshot of the ad to her Instagram story.

Just a day earlier Amul had shared a similar artwork of Irrfan Khan's most popular and acclaimed charaters from films like "The lunchbox", "Angrezi Medium" and "Paan Singh Tomar".

The ad was released as a "Tribute to one of our finest actors." This one carried "Thumko yaad rakhenge guru hum" a referrence to his 2003 movie 'Haasil'.