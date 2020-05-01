STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
One Nation One Voice: 100 singers unite for anthem dedicated to frontline warriors of COVID-19

The anthem 'One Nation One Voice', recorded in 14 different languages, will be dedicated to the nation by Lata Mangeshkar on behalf of Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) on May 3.

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar

Playback legend Lata Mangeshkar (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In one of the biggest collaborations by artistes for a noble cause, a group of 100 singers, including the legendary Asha Bhosle, Kumar Sanu and Sonu Nigam have come together to record an anthem for the frontline warriors fighting the coronavirus pandemic and in the aid of PM Cares fund.

The anthem 'One Nation One Voice', recorded in 14 different languages, will be dedicated to the nation by Lata Mangeshkar on behalf of Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) on May 3.

It will be released across over 100 digital platforms such as TV, Radio and on social media.

Commenting on the initiative, Bhosle said that singers are the artists who have always expressed the feelings of the public.

"On this occasion when all of us are fighting against the coronavirus pandemic as 'One Nation' ably led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we 100 singers of the country under ISRA decided to express our love for the nation and dedicate this song as 'One Voice'," she said.

The artists, who are a part of the anthem include Asha Bhosle, Anup Jalota, Alka Yagnik, Hariharan, Kailash Kher, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Kumar Sanu, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Mano, Pankaj Udhas, S P Balasubramanian, Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Talat Aziz, Udit Narayan, Shankar Mahadevan, Jasbir Jassi among others.

Sanjay Tandon, CEO of ISRA said, "One Nation One Voice in aid of PM Cares is a dedication from ISRA where 100 artists pay tribute to all the people in the forefront of the battle against the coronavirus and all the people at home who have supported the lockdown."

"One Nation One voice is not just an anthem but it is a national movement - we have over 100 broadcast, social, amplification and tech platforms supporting the launch," said Sukrit Singh of XP&D BeLive digital platform.

The anthem is the brainchild of Nigam, singer Srinivas and Tandon.

Nigham said, "It is our collective tribute to the mammoth struggle and effort our government and the entire medical and health workers are putting together in these times of global crisis.

Hundred singers are coming together from different corners of India, is an unprecedented show of solidarity and love."

Srinivas said as artiste they wanted to contribute to the fight in their own way.

"ISRA being the treasure house of singers in this country, we embark on a song with 100 voices and nothing else, to stir the nation's heart and reaffirm our solidarity.

A hundred voices sing in unison for the nation," he said.

Every artist has recorded the song from home. Manish Baradia, Creative Director of Moving Pixels said: "Working with home recording of audio and video is a beautiful challenge.

There is a certain sincerity and effort that comes through that no packaging can match.

The end result is inspiring. The anthem is composed for the digital age and can be enjoyed on TV, Radio, Devices and Caller Ring Tones."

The song is available in 14 languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Gujrati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Rajasthani and Odiya.

