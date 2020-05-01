Rishi Kapoor: An actor who kept reinventing his acting canvas

Shilajit Mitra By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor was a reincarnation specialist. Literally, yes — with his dual turns in Karz (1980) — but also figuratively, in how he reinvented his acting canvas with each new turn in Indian cinema. It’s an emotion that deeply underscores our mourning, as there will never be a Rishi Kapoor comeback again. The actor passed away on Thursday after a two-year-long battle with cancer.

Rishi was born to the screen, having made his debut at 3 in his father’s Shree 420. In that image of three kids stomping through the rain, Rishi the smallest and the most bright-eyed, one senses (perhaps only in retrospect) the curious advent of a star. The miles would add up, first as young Raju in Mera Naam Joker (1970) and later in Bobby (1973), his heart-stopping romantic debut opposite Dimple Kapadia.

Rishi both rode the waves and didn’t. While blustering action cinema held sway through the 70s, he stuck to romantic roles, appearing in films like Laila Majnu, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen and Sargam. Ever the family man, he would intersperse this period with gracious ‘younger brother’ parts, most famously in Amar Akbar Anthony.

The tenderness lingered (Prem Rog released in 1982, Chandni in 1989), but Rishi was also looking beyond. His tentative experimentations through the 90s (Dewana, Damini) took full bloom in the new millennium, as he adapted and evolved with changing trends. A new generation of fans, more susceptible to lightness and candour than scene-stealing charm, discovered him anew with Luck By Chance, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, D-Day, Kapoor and Sons and Mulk. The candor spilled onto his Twitter persona. That connection was tested on Thursday — tested, not severed. It likely never will be.