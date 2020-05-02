STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment pledges to contribute to Mumbai Police Foundation

The film production company Excel Entertainment is co-owned by Akhtar and film producer Ritesh Sidhwani.

Actor Farhan Akhtar.

Actor Farhan Akhtar. (Photo | File)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor, director Farhan Akhtar on Saturday announced that his film company Excel Entertainment has pledged to help police personnel in the fight against COVID-19 by contribution to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

The 'Rock On' actor took to Twitter to make an announcement in this regard and also urged others to contribute by sharing details of the foundation.

"Saluting the courage of those who stay on guard - always! We can't match their level of selflessness, but we can surely have their backs. We at Excel have pledged to contribute towards safeguarding our Mumbai Police Heroes. What about you? #MumbaiPoliceFoundation," Akhtar tweeted.

Earlier this week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had also donated a sum of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police Foundation.

