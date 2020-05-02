STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm choosy when it comes to films: Actress Adah Sharma

Adah made her Bollywood debut 2008 with the film "1920". She was later seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, "Bypass Road" and "Phhir".

Published: 02nd May 2020 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Adah Sharma | Twitter @adah_sharma

Actress Adah Sharma | Twitter @adah_sharma

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Adah Sharma says she is picky when it comes to signing films and that she tries to pick something that is different from what she has done before.

"Yes, I am picky when it comes to choosing films. I try to be part of films that I would want to watch. I also try to pick different roles from what I have done. I started with '1920'. I am very fortunate, the actresses in our industry for years don't get a chance to do what I got to do in my debut," Adah told IANS.

Adah made her Bollywood debut 2008 with the film "1920". She was later seen in films like "Hum Hai Raahi Car Ke", the "Commando" franchise, "Bypass Road" and "Phhir". She also worked in the southern film industry.

Adah says she likes to surprise the audience.

"I try with each film to do something different because the audience also waits to see 'what different is Adah Sharma going to do' and if I do the same then they are like 'anyone can do that!'. So nowadays even if it is a short film like I just did 'Tindey', 'moh' or a music video... I try to pick something that is different from what I have done and others have done as well," she said.

She will next be seen in "Man To Man".

The film revolves around actor Naveen Kasturia's character falling in love with and marrying Sharma's character, only to realize she was biologically a man who became a woman after surgery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adah Sharma 1920 actress
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp