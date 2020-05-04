STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aaradhya Bachchan thanks COVID warriors with a drawing

Published: 04th May 2020 04:30 PM

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan along with daughter Aaradhya. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has paid an artistic tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared her daughter's colourful the features doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers and the police.

"My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love," Aishwarya wrote.

Netizens were in an equally-old gushing mood while praising the eight-year old.

my darling Aaradhya’s Gratitude and Love

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on

"Thank you Aaradhya...what a sweet gesture," wrote a user.

Another user commented: "Little hands create wonders, thank you Aaradhya."

Aaradhya has included her father and mother in her COVID-19 painting too, imparting message "Stay Home, Stay Safe".

Comments

