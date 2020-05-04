Aaradhya Bachchan thanks COVID warriors with a drawing

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya has paid an artistic tribute to frontline workers battling the novel coronavirus outbreak in India.

Aishwarya took to her Instagram and shared her daughter's colourful the features doctors, nurses, sweepers to teachers and the police.

"My darling Aaradhya's Gratitude and Love," Aishwarya wrote.

Netizens were in an equally-old gushing mood while praising the eight-year old.

"Thank you Aaradhya...what a sweet gesture," wrote a user.

Another user commented: "Little hands create wonders, thank you Aaradhya."

Aaradhya has included her father and mother in her COVID-19 painting too, imparting message "Stay Home, Stay Safe".