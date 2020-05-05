Raveena Tandon pays tribute to coronavirus warriors

By Express News Service

Raveena Tandon recently hosted a virtual music concert to pay tribute to frontline workers battling the coronavirus crisis.

The music-thon saw performances by Kailash Kher, Shaan, Babul Supriyo, Usha Uthup, Mika Singh and Ved Sharma amongst others.

The concert was presented by Lions International, a leading service organisation. Through the show, the singers encouraged individuals to contribute to the PM-Cares Fund.

“It (was) my absolute honour to host this virtual musical concert as a tribute to our brave corona warriors,” Raveena shared.“

Our media, healthcare workers and government officials have given their all to make sure we are safe and healthy. Hence, through this music-thon we (aimed) at encouraging more and more Indians to contribute and do their bit to fight Covid-19.”

Raveena has also been running the #JeetegaIndiaJeetengeHum campaign, urging people to treat healthcare workers with respect and stop the spread of false reports.