Priyanshu Painyuli joins cast of Mirzapur season 2

By Express News Service

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli shot for an extensive schedule of Mirzapur season 2 and will be playing a pivotal part in this instalment. Priyanshu was recently seen in the Netflix original film Extraction, where he played a Bangaleshi thug. He has also appeared in films like Upstarts and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.

A source informs, “Given the interest around Mirzapur, the team keeps a strict diktat of not letting character details out because it’s important to the show’s narrative. But Priyanshu will be a part of Mirzapur this season. It’s an elaborate character that spills over to season 3 as well.”

An Amazon Prime show, Mirzapur follows the story of two brothers Guddu (Ali Fazal) and Bablu (Vikrant Massey), who get caught up in a world of drugs, guns and violence after they meet Munna (Divyendu Sharma), the son of Mafia boss Akhandanand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi).

The source adds, “The first season ended with the death of many old characters. So the new season inevitably widens its horizons and explores more tracks and subtracts of the larger narrative. Priyanshu shot for the show last August in Benaras. It’s a cracker of an ensemble cast and the actor can’t wait to speak about it once the final announcement on season 2 comes in from Amazon.”