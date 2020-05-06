WATCH 'Paatal Lok' trailer: Jaideep Ahlawat leads a dark probe into netherworld

By Express News Service

The trailer for Anushka Sharma’s Amazon web-series Paatal Lok is out. The 9-part series is created by Sudip Sharma and stars Jaideep Ahlawat, Neeraj Kabi, Gul Panag and Abhishek Banerjee. Anushka has produced the show under her banner Clean Slate Filmz. She is not a part of the cast.

Set in Delhi, the crime-thriller series follows an honest cop investigating an assassination attempt on a well-known journalist. The trailer opens with a voice-over announcing the central theme — “The world is divided into three realms,“ it says, “Heaven (for gods), Earth (for humans) and Hell (for insects).”

We then see the arrest of the four assailants, followed by a fast-paced investigation. Jaideep Ahlawat plays the cop, Hathiram Chaudhary, while Neeraj Kabi essays the journalist Sanjay Mehra. Abhishek Banerjee’s Hathoda Tyagi, a murderous gangster, is established as the mastermind of the plot. As the trailer unfolds, we also get a glimpse into Hathiram’s personal life, with Gul Panag playing his wife.

“This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents,” said series creator Sudip Sharma.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India, added, “We are pleased to bring to our audiences a spine-chilling, compelling story in collaboration with Clean Slate Filmz. Paatal Lok is yet another step towards our goal of providing engaging local content that puts India and quintessentially Indian stories on the global map.”

Paatal Lok is set to stream on May 15. The show is supposedly based on Tarun Tejpal’s novel The Story of My Assassins.