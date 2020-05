By Express News Service

Ananya Panday has invited ‘The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey on her ‘So Positive’ platform to raise awareness about social media bullying.

The live session will be hosted on May 8 at 7 pm. James McVey, lead guitarist of the British band ‘The Vamps’, is known globally for spreading social media positivity. His collaboration with Ananya will shed light on the issue and help individuals dealing with social media bullying.