STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Don't think OTT will dismantle cinema viewing habit: 'Mission Mangal' star Sharman Joshi

With the country still in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a resurgence of the theatrical vs streaming debate.

Published: 07th May 2020 03:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sharman Joshi says audiences might be watching more content on the digital platform due to the countrywide lockdown but they still have a strong appetite for experiencing movies on the big screen.

With the country still in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is a resurgence of the theatrical vs streaming debate.

Cinema houses across all over the country have been shut to enforce social distancing and that has given a rise in the viewership of content on the digital platforms.

Sharman believes people have a strong desire to watch movies in theatres and this will ensure the survival of cinema houses.

"The desire of people under lockdown at home, including me, is to step outside, go for dinner, meet some friends or watch a movie. These are the things you usually do when you step out.

"Cinema is a wholesome experience, this big screen spectacle and the excitement it offers to people. Cinema, OTT platforms and TV will continue having their own spaces," Sharman told PTI.

The actor believes theatrical films, streaming sites and TV will keep coming out with content that is suitable for their platform.

  "They will co-exist happily. It's a great time for people to get plenty of entertainment of various kinds and likewise for us in the industry where we get to offer different kinds of entertainment," he added.

The 41-year-old actor said content varies from platform to platform and there shouldn't be any comparison between them.

"TV, films and digital are platforms you go for entertainment. The kind of content they offer are quite different, where time plays the crucial factor. Theatrical films offer storytelling in shorter length form, where there's a lot to say in two hours. But TV and OTT platforms give luxury of time."

Sharman currently stars in the second season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's "Baarish".

The romantic-drama pairs him opposite Asha Negi and chronicles the story of a modern day couple.

The actor believes a show like "Baarish" is a rarity today with streaming platforms mostly going for "dark" and edgy thrillers.

"'Baarish' is a story of a couple's dilemma, struggle and life and it was a common subject earlier.

A lot of work was done around (this theme) in films and shows but now they have become obsolete, with a few here and there.

Specially with the OTT platform, it has been take over by dark, drama and thriller.

"This is a pleasant breeze in the form of a light romantic drama where you address the challenge any couple would face in today's times," he added.

The show also features veteran actor Jeetendra in a special appearance and Sharman said it was his honour to share screen space with the him.

"He is a professional and what a superstar. All of us were so excited for the shoot and when he came on set, he was so keen and interested in getting on with the job.

"He shared such special anecdotes from his personal and professional life. He kept the atmosphere on set so delightful, happy," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharman Joshi Mission Mangal OTT platforms
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp