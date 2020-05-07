STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Felicitating the frontline COVID-19 workers thorugh music

The lineup includes popular musicians and composers like Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An interactive music information portal Music Plus and RED FM have collaborated to felicitate frontline workers to acknowledge their fight against COVID-19. Called Rise India Awards, the virtual awards ceremony will have some of India’s top artists interact with these corona warriors and also perform from their respective homes on May 8.

The lineup includes popular musicians and composers like Amit Trivedi, Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan. From health workers, doctors, police, armed forces to common people, anyone doing notable work during this pandemic, will be awarded.

According to Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM and Magic FM, “Every battle is won by warriors and heroes who refuse to surrender to the enemy. These times are no different. Our COVID-19 heroes are keeping us safe, while they fight the war against the virus. As a humble gesture to recognise these relentless efforts, Red FM has collaborated with Music Plus to bring you Rise India Awards. This is an effort to celebrate our Corona crusaders who have come forward to serve the nation.”

