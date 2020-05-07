STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin address mental health concerns during lockdown

Published: 07th May 2020 09:43 AM

Bollywood actors Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha

By Express News Service

Celebrities like Kalki Koechlin, Richa Chadha, Adil Hussain and Pulkit Samrat have addressed the rise in domestic violence and mental health issues during the lockdown.

In a video put together by Women in Films and Television India, the campaign takes stock of the issues borne out of vulnerable mental health caused by the lockdown.

The Bollywood and theatre celebrities have reiterated to their fans why they shouldn’t tolerate any form of abuse. They have also emphasised the need to share household chores and maintain peace at home.

Richa says, “The agenda of the video was to highlight the emotional stress people are going through and how that often leads to several things including domestic violence. This is a problem across the world and a campaign like this effectively speaks to a wide audience.”

She adds, “Women could possibly be trapped and locked down at home unable to muster the courage to report crimes against them. The elderly could be feeling particularly hopeless in such a situation. We urge anyone going through trauma to take to counselling on the helpline numbers available.”Richa was also recently nominated as an advisory board member of WIFT India.

