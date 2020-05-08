The show goes on: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting for KBC amid lockdown

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan has defended his decision to shoot for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the lockdown. In a blog post, the 77-year-old actor insisted the shoot was conducted with necessary precautions in place.

“So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6 pm .. ending a short while now … !!” Big B wrote in his blog.

Addressing concerns about how the new season will be shot, Big B wrote: “Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same, KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so ..”

In a tweet, Big B also wrote about suffering from hamstring pain. “Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the ‘angels’ videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on ..heavy in heart, to all,” he tweeted on Wednesday. The registrations for the show begin on May 9.