STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

The show goes on: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting for KBC amid lockdown

Amitabh Bachchan has defended his decision to shoot for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the lockdown.

Published: 08th May 2020 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan

By Express News Service

Amitabh Bachchan has defended his decision to shoot for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati amid the lockdown. In a blog post, the 77-year-old actor insisted the shoot was conducted with necessary precautions in place.

“So yes I worked .. got a problem with that .. keep it to yourself then .. damned if you pour it out here in this locked in condition .. sufficient precaution as much that could be taken was taken .. and what had been scheduled for 2 days, was completed in one day .. starting 6 pm .. ending a short while now … !!” Big B wrote in his blog.

Addressing concerns about how the new season will be shot, Big B wrote: “Personal gratifications to the many that ask .. and then the KBC pile of several.. in all about 10 to 12 videos and then hours of audio recordings .. also for the same, KBC .. and the speculation as to how they shall conduct it .. there have been no definite answers for that .. but the authority hopes well and long .. so ..”

In a tweet, Big B also wrote about suffering from hamstring pain. “Just back from work .. hamstring be damned .. social messaging videos .. acknowledging the ‘angels’ videos .. giving commendation to them that work so we exist .. and the invitations to the new season of KBC .. The show goes on ..heavy in heart, to all,” he tweeted on Wednesday. The registrations for the show begin on May 9.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati KBC India Lockdown
Coronavirus
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train
Lockdown Tales: The Chennai priest on a mission to distribute masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrants decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid COVID-19 pandemic
Gallery
Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo chooses his cast for the Indian version of the heist crime drama. Directed by Alex Rodrigo, the series revolves around Alvaro Morte’s character (Professor) bringing together a bunch of other career criminals who dress up
Ajith to Vijay: Money Heist director Alex Rodrigo 'chooses his cast' for the Indian version
Launching its biggest ever repatriation exercise, India onThursday airlifted 363 of its citizens, including nine infants, stranded in the United Arab Emirates due to the international travel lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo | EPS)
PPEs, masks, social distancing: How Kochi welcomed first batch of Vande Bharat expats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp