Varun Dhawan chooses girlfriend Natasha over UFC

By IANS

MUMBAI: It's actor Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha's birthday today, and to ring in her special day, the former took to Instagram to pen a cute wish for her.

"Happy birthday Nata. I choose you over the UFC," he wrote.

Along with it, Varun posted a picture that shows the couple standing against the beachy backdrop.

Varun and Natasha have been in a relationship for a while now, and rumours a while back had suggested that they were planning to get married in the coming months.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The new version is directed by his father, David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.