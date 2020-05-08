STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varun Dhawan chooses girlfriend Natasha over UFC

Along with it, Varun posted a picture that shows the couple standing against the beachy backdrop.

Published: 08th May 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Varun Dhawan along with his girlfriend Natasha.

Varun Dhawan along with his girlfriend Natasha. (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: It's actor Varun Dhawan's girlfriend Natasha's birthday today, and to ring in her special day, the former took to Instagram to pen a cute wish for her.

"Happy birthday Nata. I choose you over the UFC," he wrote.

Happy birthday nata. I choose you over the ufc

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Along with it, Varun posted a picture that shows the couple standing against the beachy backdrop.

Varun and Natasha have been in a relationship for a while now, and rumours a while back had suggested that they were planning to get married in the coming months.

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in the remake of the 1995 hit film "Coolie No. 1", co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The new version is directed by his father, David Dhawan, who had earlier helmed the original film of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

