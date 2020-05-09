Being her own hero: Lockdown Tales with Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Express News Service

Her stories bring a tear to the eye or they put a smile on the face. From a tale about a boy who is learning to cook his mum’s favourite dish, while she is giving instructions from the comfort of her sofa, albeit virtually through an iPad, to the story about an ambitious young girl whose work comes to a screeching halt because of the lockdown, leading her to realise how much she misses her family, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s short stories evoke heart-warming emotions. The filmmaker-writer-producer has kept her followers engaged with these narratives through her initiative ‘Lockdown Tales with Tahira’ on her official Instagram page.

Beyond words

While many celebrities have been keeping their fans entertained and hooked onto their social media pages in their own way, Tahira chose to do it with her original tales. “I have always been writing and telling stories ever since I was a child. I remember, even my teachers used to call me the grandma of the class, because I was very fond of telling stories to everyone,” reveals Tahira. She adds, “When the lockdown was announced, it came as an opportunity for all of us to introspect. I started painting, baking and involved myself in all kinds of creative activities and that’s when these stories started brimming in my head. It wasn’t like I was hitting a mauke pe chauka (waiting to make the most of this chance), these stories came from a place of honesty and sincerity, so I wanted to share them with everyone.”

Coming of age

Married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira has had to deal with the tag of being ‘an actor’s wife’. She admits, she’s come a long way, but certain changes in her life have helped her achieve the balance and calmness that she is experiencing today. “It was an internal struggle, which I acknowledge now. I was anxious about the world, about how people would perceive me... Buddhism changed it for me,” reveals Tahira, who practises Nichiren Buddism.

Staying sane

Tahira has thus kept herself occupied, fulfilling her aspirations and dreams, and between all of this, she does reflect on how cancer changed her life. “I applied the principle of Buddhism when I was going through my health ordeal... The same thing is happening now. We are all under the lockdown, but how we cope with it depends on how we will see it... If you are full of gratitude and have a mission to accomplish, you’ll find troubles to be smaller,” she signs off.

What is the first thing you do as soon as you wake up?



I chant nam myoho renge kyo, it’s a Buddhist chant.

What has been the most therapeutic activity that has kept you sane during the lockdown?



Painting.

Tell us about your last holiday.



I was on a family holiday in the Bahamas.

What is the first thing you want to do after the lockdown?



I want to meet and freely hug people in real, not virtually.

What are your lockdown essentials?



Dark chocolate, laptop for writing, my TV for Netflix, and handmade soaps.

Which books are you reading now?



I am reading a book on filmmaking and I am reading The New Human Revolution by Daisaku Ikeda.

A piece of advice you would give to your younger self?



Just be, don’t overthink, and don’t harbour ill-feelings towards yourself. Practise love and appreciate yourself.