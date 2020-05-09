STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I regret being hard on myself for years, says stand-up comedian Kanan Gill

Gill, like the rest of the world, is self-isolating at home which he finds ironical considering how worried he was about not having any free time due to a packed schedule.

Published: 09th May 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

Stand-up comedian Kanan Gill. (Photo | K Shijith, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In his new Netflix special, Kanan Gill revisits the letter he wrote as a teen to his future self but if he could go back in time, the stand-up comedian says he would tell his younger self to "relax" and live more.

Gill, like the rest of the world, is self-isolating at home which he finds ironical considering how worried he was about not having any free time due to a packed schedule.

But the spread of the coronavirus led to the cancellation of shows.

"I am privileged that isolation for me just means having my usual life at home. I ended up having to cancel around six months of shows -I think it's so funny now that my calendar was packed with international shows till February and I was worried how little free time I had.

"Now that I'm lucky enough to have all this time I have spent every waking moment working. That is life," he said.

Gill, who shot to fame with the YouTube show "Pretentious Movie Reviews" with fellow comedian Biswa Kalyan Rath, said he was already touring when Netflix showed interest and they decided to put together an hour for the special, titled "Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill".

In the special, Gill looks back at his earnest young self, the health scare that he went through, weight gain and other experiences through the letter he wrote to his future self at the age of 15.

The comedian said looking back, he regrets being so harsh on himself.

"I would honestly tell myself to relax. Nothing is the end of the world except the end of the world. I was so hard on myself for so many years, it really sucks to think about how much living I missed out on because I was worrying and beating myself up to do more," he added.

Gill said it was hard to open up about his life in the special.

"That was a difficult part of the show to write, but the guiding light I used was to joke about only my experience and say only the things that I would find funny in the darkest times".

Asked whether people get worried about ending up being a part of his jokes, Gill said, "they do."

"I want to put people at ease. It's quite unlikely that our conversation will inspire a joke that goes in a show. Jokes that last and resonate with audiences are hard to write and undergo many, many revisions.

Even if what you said did inspire something, it's quite unlikely that you'll even recognise it when and if you see it," he said.

When quizzed if he and Rath will ever come back with "Pretentious Movie Reviews", the show that made them famous, his reply was a cryptic 'who knows'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanan Gill Netflix
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp