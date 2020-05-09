Ramayan star Dipika Chikhlia to essay titular role in Sarojini Naidu biopic

By Express News Service

Actor Dipika Chikhlia, who is known for portraying the role of Sita in Ramanand Sagar’s much-revered mythology serial, Ramayana, is set to portray political leader and poet Sarojini Naidu in a biopic.

Titled Sarojini, the film is directed by Akash Nayak and Dhiraj Mishra, and produced by Kanu Bhai Patel. Dipika took to social media to announce the news and share the first look of the upcoming biopic, which is written by Dhiraj Mishra and Yashomati Devi. Dipika’s last cinematic outing was Bala (2019), starring Ayushmann Khurrana.