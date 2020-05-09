STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

ZEE5 to release Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer 'Ghoomketu' on May 22

'Ghoomketu' is a comedy-drama told from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer (Nawazuddin) struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai.

Published: 09th May 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2020 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of 'Ghoomketu'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on the sets of 'Ghoomketu'. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer "Ghoomketu" will finally see the light of the day as the movie is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 22.

The film, directed Pushpendra Nath Mishra and produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Chitrangada Singh, Lauren Gottlieb and filmmaker Nikhil Advani have made special appearances.

"Ghoomketu" is a comedy-drama told from the viewpoint of an inexperienced writer (Nawazuddin) struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. "On his quest to come up with a great story, he is inspired by day to day mundane life activities. Will his ambition and determination exceed his talents? Or will a corrupt cop (Kashyap), who is on a mission to find Ghoomketu, put a brake on his 30-day escapade?" the official plotline of the movie read.

Nawazuddin described 'Ghoomketu' as a quirky and never-seen-before character and said he thoroughly enjoyed playing it.  "'Ghoomketu' has a phenomenal storyline which will definitely entertain the audience. During this time of the lockdown, I am glad that a humorous film that the entire family can watch is being streamed on ZEE5," the actor said in a statement.

Pushpendra said the film was his "dream project" with a stellar cast and the freedom to tell the story in a non-stereotypical way. "For all the writers, their observation begins at home. This film is a celebration of our family members - our 'Bua's and 'Chacha's and 'Dadda's - who we (Ghoomketu) always carry in our hearts, wherever we go. I am glad it will reach the huge family audiences of ZEE5," director Pushpendra Nath Misra said in a statement here.

Vivek Agrawal of Phantom Films said bringing this story to life has been a roller-coaster ride, just like the protagonist's journey in the film. "It has been a pleasure working on 'Ghoomketu' a project that is relatable for many people, on so many levels and we are thrilled to have ZEE5 on board to release it," he added.

Aparna Acharekar, Programming Head, ZEE5 India said they are proud to present "Ghoomketu" on Eid. "Our third original film after 'Bamfaad' and 'Ateet', to entertain viewers during the lockdown," Aparna said.

Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap said, "Every film is a labour of love and I saw the conviction in the director of 'Ghoomketu' and hence decided to do something which is my least favourite thing to do, which is act. The film is funny and heartwarming."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nawazuddin Siddiqui ZEE5 Ghoomketu Ghoomketu release Anurag Kashyap Ila Arun Pushpendra Nath Mishra
Coronavirus
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Security personnel take cover as forces engage with Hizbul terrorists at Awantipora in south Kashmir on Wednesday | Express
Sacchi Baat: Why is Pakistan exporting terror against India amid pandemic?
An expatriate who arrived from Abu Dhabi in the evacuation flight comes out of the Kochi airport on Thursday | Express
Vande Bharat Mission: Sigh of relief as first batch of Keralites reach home from UAE
These migrants were resting at train track after walking a day from Jalna to Aurangabad. (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra: 16 migrant workers crushed to death by goods train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two paramedical staff walking holding umbrella at Hongasandra ward which is a hotspot in Bengaluru. (Photo |EPS/Shriram BN)
Umbrellas for social distancing: The Kerala way of fighting COVID-19
Clearing of stock at Koyambedu vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
How Chennai's Koyambedu market emerged as a COVID-19 hotspot
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp