COVID-19 survivor and producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa donates blood plasma to help patients

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nearly a month after recovering from the coronavirus, actor Zoa Morani says she has donated her blood plasma to do her bit in helping the patients currently suffering from the novel virus. The actor, who was quarantined and kept under medication in April, also urged those who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma.

"Donated my blood today for the Plasma therapy trials at Nair hospital. It was fascinating! Always a silver lining I suppose. The team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe (sic)," Zoa wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Today at Nair Hospital i donated blood for the ongoing Plasma therapy trials ( covid recovered blood can help other serious covid positive patients recover)Dr Shastri ,Dr Ramesh& team took all precautions & made feel very safe. Hope it works #IndiaFightsCorona #plasmatherapy pic.twitter.com/ko9n5sCBPV — Zoa Morani (@zoamorani) May 9, 2020

She thanked the doctors for taking care of her and hoped patients benefit from the donation. "All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! I hope this works #IndiaFightsCorona. They even gave me a certificate and Rs 500. Wont lie, I felt super cool today (sic)," she added.

Zoa, along with her sister Shaza and father, producer Karim Morani had tested positive for coronavirus in April. All three were discharged from the hospital after testing negative last month.