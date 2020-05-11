Ayushmann Khurrana-Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo may be headed for direct OTT-release

By Express News Service

Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo might be headed for a straight-to-OTT release, reports suggest. Set in Lucknow, the comedy drama stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Completed last year, the film’s release date was shifted several times. It was finally announced to arrive on April 17 but was pushed again due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, the makers are in the advanced stages of closing an OTT deal with Amazon. While Shoojit is keen on facilitating a swift release, Ayushmann and Big B wish to wait it out till the situation normalizes, a report states.

Gulabo Sitabo is written by Juhi Chaturvedi. The title refers to the two heroines of traditional glove puppet theatre in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking about the film, Shoojit had earlier stated, “Me and Juhi have been working on this script for quite some time. As we all know, when Juhi comes up with a story it has her trademark quirk in it.”