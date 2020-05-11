STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for Tere Bina amid COVID-19 lockdown

The actors have been stranded at Salman's Panvel farmhouse for over a month amid the lockdown.

Published: 11th May 2020 10:58 AM

Jacqueline Fernandez and Salman Khan

By Express News Service

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have shot for a new music video titled Tere Bina. The actors have been stranded at Salman's Panvel farmhouse for over a month amid the lockdown. In an interview hosted by Waluscha De Sousa, Salman says the song was filmed in the farm premises using minimal resources. "This has been our cheapest production," he says in the interview video.

He adds that the song has been with him for some time but wasn’t fitting into any of his films. Jacqueline talks about the shooting process and working without a crew. "For the first time, I found myself checking lighting and moving props around. It was a great experience to know you can make use of what comes your way and make the most of any situation," she says, seven weeks after all production activity was shut down in Mumbai threatening hundreds of livelihoods. Salman adds that the song was shot with just him, Jacqueline and a DOP.

