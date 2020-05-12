STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Dhonobaad for all the love: When Ayushmann Khurrana fell in love with Calcutta

Speaking of Ayushmann's upcoming projects, he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".

Published: 12th May 2020 07:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 07:13 PM   |  A+A-

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. (Photo| Instagram)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Parineeti Chopra in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Whether it's Durga Puja festivity, finger-licking food or the monuments, Kolkata has been rightly called City of Joy for several reasons. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana recalls experiencing the city's magic and falling in love with Kolkata while shooting for his 2017 film "Meri Pyaari Bindu".

Reminiscing the film's journey and moments spent in Kolkata, Ayushmann wrote: "Abhimanyu Bubla Roy (his character in the film) was just like me. He loved old songs, was a compulsive writer and a sucker for nostalgia. The box office didn't pamper this gem but this film will always be special. This was clicked at St Xaviers college in the summers of 2016. We witnessed kaal baisaakhi (the nor'westers) the next day. It was my first. And I fell in love with Calcutta. Dhonobaad (thank you) for all the love."

Directed by Akshay Roy, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" also stars Parineeti Chopra.

Speaking of Ayushmann's upcoming projects, he will be seen sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in "Gulabo Sitabo".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayushmann Khurrana Meri Pyaari Bindu
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp