STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Kenny Sebastian explores what makes simple things interesting in Netflix comedy special

The one-hour show, titled 'Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room', marks his first solo Netflix Original comedy special.

Published: 12th May 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

Kenny Sebastian in a still fro m his upcoming Netflix special.

Kenny Sebastian in a still fro m his upcoming Netflix special. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: In his upcoming Netflix comedy special, stand-up artiste Kenny Sebastian revisits what he has learned from his teachers in school, animated movies and the meaning of classism as he views it.

The one-hour show, titled 'Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room', marks his first solo Netflix Original comedy special.

Talking about conceptualizing the special, Kenny said in a statement, "People use the word 'interesting' very callously. To me, the word interesting is special. Something is only interesting to me when it's inexplicably simple."

"That contrarian cusp is where this comedy special sits. Why are the simple things not given the attention they deserve? That is what is interesting to me," he added.

The special will premiere on May 29.

Kenny is the latest Indian stand-up artiste to get a comedy special on Netflix after Aditi Mittal, Vir Das, Amit Tandon and Kanan Gill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Netflix comedy special Kenny Sebastian Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room Kenny Sebastian netflix special
Coronavirus
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
U.S. businesses cut an unprecedented 20.2 million jobs in April, an epic collapse with coronavirus outbreak closing the offices, factories, schools, construction sites and stores that propel the U.S. economy. (Photo | AP)
US unemployment rate at 14.7%, highest since Depression: Chief  economist
Heavy traffic at Visalandhra Road in Vijayawada on Saturday morning (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
COVID-19: Two die in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna, coronavirus count touches 338
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, April 18, 2020, in Washington. (Photo | AP)
USA President Donald Trump's headline-grabbing COVID-19 comments
An Olive Ridley turtle nesting in Ganjam beach in Odisha (Photo | EPS)
Nature at its best: Over thousand olive ridley turtles spotted at Odisha beach
Gallery
Jack Dorsey: The Twitter CEO has donated 1,000 million US dollar in global fight against coronavirus. Dorsey's donation is the highest so far. (Photo | Twitter)
From Jack Dorsey to Azim Premji: 10 biggest private donations made so far in fight against COVID-19
As Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda turns 31 today, here are some facts about the young 'Arjun Reddy' actor that many of you might have not heard before.
Happy birthday Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood's 'Dear Comrade' who auctioned his first Filmfare Award for charity
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp