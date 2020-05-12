Kenny Sebastian explores what makes simple things interesting in Netflix comedy special

By PTI

MUMBAI: In his upcoming Netflix comedy special, stand-up artiste Kenny Sebastian revisits what he has learned from his teachers in school, animated movies and the meaning of classism as he views it.

The one-hour show, titled 'Kenny Sebastian: The Most Interesting Person in the Room', marks his first solo Netflix Original comedy special.

The trailer for my Netflix stand up special “The Most Interesting Person in the Room” is here!



Releasing on May 29th globally on Netflix! Mark it on your “alert me” tab on your app :)



Talking about conceptualizing the special, Kenny said in a statement, "People use the word 'interesting' very callously. To me, the word interesting is special. Something is only interesting to me when it's inexplicably simple."

"That contrarian cusp is where this comedy special sits. Why are the simple things not given the attention they deserve? That is what is interesting to me," he added.

The special will premiere on May 29.

Kenny is the latest Indian stand-up artiste to get a comedy special on Netflix after Aditi Mittal, Vir Das, Amit Tandon and Kanan Gill.