STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Plasma donation by Kanika Kapoor not happening now due to Bollywood singer's family's medical history

The singer faces a police case after allegedly hiding her COVID-19 status.

Published: 12th May 2020 11:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2020 11:51 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Kanika Kapoor

Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo | Kanika Kapoor Facebook)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A fortnight after Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor offered to donate plasma for the treatment of other COVID-19 patients, the idea has fizzled out.

A doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU) here said they cannot use the plasma because of her family's medical history.

The singer faces a police case after allegedly hiding her COVID-19 status.

Plasma therapy, still at the trial stage for treating those infected with coronavirus, involves transfusion of plasma extracted from the blood of a recovered COVID-19 patient to someone suffering from it.

On April 27, Kapoor had expressed a desire to donate plasma for treating other patients, doctors said.

A blood test cleared her for the procedure.

Later, she mentioned her family's medical history and asked doctors if she was a fit case for plasma donation, they said.

Doctors said she did not refuse to donate plasma but now they are also reluctant to accept it because of her family's medical history.

"Information about family history cannot be shared with the media as it is against medical ethics," Dr Tulika Chandra, Head of Department of Transfusion Medicine at KGMU, told PTI.

"Kanika Kapoor's plasma cannot be taken for the treatment of a COVID-19 patient, but taking her plasma for research can be considered," she said "If in future her plasma is needed for research, it could be considered," she added.

Despite repeated attempts, Kapoor could not be contacted for comment.

Five recovered patients have donated plasma at KGMU so far, a doctor said.

The singer tested positive for coronavirus on March 20 and faced a controversy over whether she should have gone into self-quarantine following her return from a trip abroad.

She was booked for negligence and committing acts likely to spread the infection after she attended at least three gatherings in Lucknow, according to police.

One of the parties was also attended by former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and her son Dushyant Singh.

They later went into self-quarantine.

The singer had denied the charge that she put anybody at possible risk.

In a statement on April 26, Kapoor said she was aware of "several versions about her diagnosis, but "negativity thrown at a person does not change the reality".

She said some of these stories were fuelled by her silence till then and the truth will eventually prevail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp