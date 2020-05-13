Film on novel pandemic: Anand Gandhi approaches Sushant Singh Rajput for his next flick

By Express News Service

Ship of Theseus director Anand Gandhi has been busy writing his next film - a sci-fi screenplay about a novel pandemic.

Titled Emergence, the film has been in development for the last five years. The story follows four scientists as they race against a deadly pandemic to save the world. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Anand has been making some revisions.

“[Earlier] we had planned to give information about the nature of a pandemic [through the film]. Now that we all know what it’s like to be in the midst of one, I don’t have to educate the audience about its nuances. So, we have had to make some changes in the script,” he said.

The focus now on the intended crux of the story. “I can directly take the audience to the understanding of host behaviour manipulation of a parasite,” he shared.

