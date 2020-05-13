STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Lockdown blues: Raveena Tandon longs for a beach vacation

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation along with husband Anil Thadani.

Published: 13th May 2020 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Raveena Tandon longs for a vacation while battling her lockdown blues. The actress is missing sunshine on the beach and playing with the sand and waves.

She took to Instagram to share throwback photos from a beach vacation along with husband Anil Thadani. "To be back sunkissed,on a beach,the sunshine and the sand ... with the waves gently teasing your toes ..#waiting #lockdownblues," captioned the actress.

Commenting on the actress' post, a fan teased that she is probably having a "lack of vitamin sea!"

That Raveena is badly longing for a vacation is evident from her social media posts. The actress recently shared throwback photos from her vacation in the mountains and snow. "My heart dreaming of snowy vacays..." she had written along with the photos.

Meanwhile, Raveena Tandon has featured in the motivational song "Guzar Jayega" along with Amitabh Bachchan and other celebrities. The soulful number aims at spreading positivity during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Raveena wrote: "#guzarjayega is a collective effort of so many artist and personalities, to stand together with the frontline worriers in these testing times."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raveena Tandon Raveena Tandon beach vacation
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp