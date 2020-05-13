STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Vidyut Jammwal hints at getting into a relationship soon

Vidyut Jammwal was interacting with his fans on a session called '#askvidyut' on Twitter when a fan asked him whether he is single.

Published: 13th May 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor and martial artist Vidyut Jammwal has hinted that he might be getting into a relationship soon!

Vidyut was interacting with his fans on a session called "#askvidyut" on Twitter when a fan asked him whether he is single. The actor replied: "#askvidyut yes..but I guess not for too long."

Vidyut's response has left his fans, especially the ladies heartbroken. The female heartthrob hinting at getting into a relationship certainly did not go down well with the ladies, a lot of whom responded with teary-eyed and broken hearts emojis!

Commenting on Vidyut's tweet, a fan wrote: "Mini heart attack"

Another fan commented: "Dill Tod diya aapne to, aapko koi mil bhi gayee.." (You broke my heart. Did you really find someone)

Another fan enquired: "Who is that lucky girl?"

Meanwhile, the actor, in his session addressed queries coming from netizens on topics like back and neck pain, shoulder stiffness, workout timings and martial arts.

Reacting to a fan who asked him how to deal with "failure and negativity", Vidyut replied: "#askvidyut The 1st step is to accept faliure, then to congratulate yourself for attempting, then finding all the things you didn't know about making it successful..whilst you do this stay away from people who say failure is bad (2nd part of ur question will be automatically solved)."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidyut Jammwal Vidyut Jammwal relationship
Coronavirus
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
18 Odisha migrants in Tamil Nadu hire bus to go home, pay Rs 1,20,000
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh infections
Image of a medical worker wearing personal protective equipment wheeling a dead body used for representationa purpose only (Photo | AP)
Two New York churches report over 100 coronavirus deaths
Passengers of the Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. (Photo | By Special arrangement)
Doha-Thiruvananthapuram flight lands, two moved to hospital

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Odisha migrant workers in Tamil Nadu pay 1,20,000 Rs to return back home
Students wearing protective face masks walk in social distancing as they arrive to a high school in China's Wuhan. (Photo | AP)
China to test all Wuhan residents as city reports fresh coronavirus infections
Gallery
Hundreds of passengers from Gujarat and Rajasthan reached New Delhi on Wednesday on the first train to arrive here since the resumption of railway services, as a large number of them gathered on roads outside the station with no transport available for onward journeys. (Photo | PTI)
National lockdown: After nearly two months, train journeys are back!
As Bollywood actress Sunny Leone turns a year older, check out some of her quotes that will inspire you.
Happy birthday Sunny Leone: Here are 11 inspiring quotes by the Bollywood diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp