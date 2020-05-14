'Best husband in the world': Sonam Kapoor showers love on Anand Ahuja

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Spilling love all over Instagram, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Thursday posted a throwback picture from her trip to Paris with husband Anand Ahuja.

Dedicating the post to her husband, Sonam penned down an appreciatory caption for him.

While the 'Bhane' owner is seen in a black blazer over grey-coloured narrow bottom pants, Sonam is seen slaying in a white embroidered dress.

"Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don't know what I'd do without you @anandahuja love you," the 'Neerja' actor wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the actor had given a glimpse of how she is spending the lockdown by posting pictures in which she was seen reading books with her husband.