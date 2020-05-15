STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Actor Sumeet Vyas says 'will carry lessons from COVID-19 lockdown to fatherhood'

The actor says the lockdown has come as a 'boon' for the couple at a time when they're about to turn parents.
 

Published: 15th May 2020 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Sumeet Vyas and his wife Ekta Kaul are expecting their first child together. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Sumeet Vyas says lessons from the lockdown and the way human beings have to rethink their lives will help him in his journey of becoming a father soon.

Last month, Sumeet and actor-wife Ekta Kaul, who got married in 2018, announced they are expecting.

The "Veere Di Wedding" actor said the way people lived their lives will have to be reset, thanks to the nation-wide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"If we are not able to learn lessons from this lockdown as human beings, then this would be a failed exercise.

This has happened for a reason, spend time with each other, ourselves, question how we went about things.

"How we wanted to consume everything nature had to offer without anything to give in return. That's the biggest lesson that I'm learning. I'm sure that'll help me as a parent when I move on to that journey," Sumeet.

The actor says the lockdown has come as a "boon" for the couple at a time when they're about to turn parents.

ALSO READ: Richa Chadha makes educational videos about COVID-19 for her staff

"Fortunately for us, it has come out as a boon because we both were always keeping busy and didn't get enough time to spend with each other. This turned out at a time when we needed to spend time together and we got to."

 The actor is now gearing up for his latest, "Official Bhootiyagiri".

The Arre original horror-comedy series is currently streaming on MX Player.

Sumeet says horror-comedy is a "tricky genre" where writers and actors have to tread on the thin line of justifying both the genres without overdoing one.

"It was a harder task this season as we weren't just doing regular comedy but horror-comedy.

So we were trying to make sure parts which are scary should come out as authentic horror so that the comedy works.

"When you see someone getting scared, that reaction is what is funny. It wasn't easy...I was essentially trying to make sure, along with the writers, to keep the sanctity of the script as much as we can."

ALSO READ | Cinema halls won’t go out of trade due to COVID-19: Bamfaad director Pradeep Kumar

 The actor, known for his extensive work on digital platforms, especially his slice of life projects with long-time collaborators TVF, feels the way content and it's consumption is changing rapidly, an artiste has to keep up with times.

Sumeet says it's not just comedy which runs a risk of getting dated, but all genres.

"What we felt was emotional ten years ago may not be effective that much today. Recently I was watching the old 'Agneepath', which had affected me to another level when Amitabh Bachchan ran through the fire, but today when I watch the same film, it seems un-relatable.

"Because everything has changed so much, genre of acting, the way people consume entertainment. Same with comedy. There was a time when it was in your face, was louder and people liked it. But today they don't like it. Comedy is constantly evolving and we have got to keep up with the times," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bollywood Sumeet Vyas Veere Di Wedding
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp