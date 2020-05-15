STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: Vicky Kaushal announces virtual game night to raise funds

The initiative is a combined effort by Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform Fankind and GiveIndia to weekly ration kits to daily wage workers.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal (Photo | Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal has invited his fans for a virtual game night to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can log on to Fankind.org/Vicky to make their donations. Three selected donors will get a chance to play games with Vicky over a video call. The initiative is a combined effort by Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform Fankind and GiveIndia to weekly ration kits to daily wage workers. 

The campaign aims to raise Rs 5 lakh to provide one weekly kit to 1000 families. Previously, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra had also collaborated with Fankind to raise funds amidst the lockdown. 

"Our daily wage workers are going through a lot of stress," Vicky shared in a video. "They are not just battling COVID-19 but also fighting for survival. Even a little contribution from your end can make a big difference in their lives."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vicky Kaushal
Coronavirus
FM announces free food grains for 2 months for migrant workers
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Beating COVID-19 and social stigma, this Kerala nurse back on duty
The migrant workers have been living in the stationary train at Secunderabad railway station for the last 50 days (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
'Tell us if we should kill ourselves': UP migrants who made trains their home
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference on updates regarding on the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus may never go away, says WHO expert Mike Ryan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robots now at the service of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai
Passengers wait to complete the health check up after deboarding the Special train at Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | EPS)
Seven suspected COVID-19 patients on Delhi-Trivandrum train
Gallery
As Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns a year older, let us take a look at some of her rare photos of the 'Dhak Dhak' girl. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Madhuri Dixit: Check out some rare photos of the gorgeous Bollywood star
EMPTY STADIUMS: Only around 300 people will be allowed into the stadium on matchday. They are divided into three zones to avoid any contact between each group. Only players, match officials, first aid personnel and a small group of photographers are allowed on the pitch. (Photo | AP)
Empty stadiums to regular COVID-19 tests: Bundesliga's masterplan to resume football amid lockdown revealed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp