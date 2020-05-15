COVID-19: Vicky Kaushal announces virtual game night to raise funds

By Express News Service

Vicky Kaushal has invited his fans for a virtual game night to raise funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. Participants can log on to Fankind.org/Vicky to make their donations. Three selected donors will get a chance to play games with Vicky over a video call. The initiative is a combined effort by Anshula Kapoor’s fundraising platform Fankind and GiveIndia to weekly ration kits to daily wage workers.

The campaign aims to raise Rs 5 lakh to provide one weekly kit to 1000 families. Previously, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra had also collaborated with Fankind to raise funds amidst the lockdown.

"Our daily wage workers are going through a lot of stress," Vicky shared in a video. "They are not just battling COVID-19 but also fighting for survival. Even a little contribution from your end can make a big difference in their lives."