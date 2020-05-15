STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Irrfan Khan's mural makes Nimrat Kaur emotional

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, and in his memory, a mural has been created on a wall of an old house in Bandra's Waroda Road neighborhood.

Bollywood actors Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in 'The Lunchbox'.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nimrat Kaur was emotional seeing the mural of the late Irrfan Khan, her co-actor in the internationally acclaimed film "The Lunchbox".

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29, and in his memory, a mural has been created on a wall of an old house in Bandra's Waroda Road neighborhood. Artists Vikas Bansal and Ranjit Dahiya have painted the mural.

Interestingly, the artwork stands close to the house where Saajan Fernandes, Irrfan's character in "The Lunchbox", is shown to be living in the film.

"Chanced upon this arresting wall artwork in Ranwar Village on an errand run today. Incidentally a few houses down the one where Saajan Fernandes's house is located in 'The Lunchbox'. Such an ominous yet celebratory confluence of life and art. Who'd have thought... #IrrfanForever," Nimrat tweeted.

"The Lunchbox", released in 2013, was a box-office success. Among numerous awards, the Ritesh Batra directorial won the prestigious Viewers' Choice Award -- also known as Grand Rail d'Or -- at the International Critics' Week of the 66th Cannes Film Festival.

