Madhuri Dixit's best yet to come, hope I get to direct it: 'Khiladi 786' maker Ashish Mohan

Director Ashish Mohan feels Madhuri Dixit is yet to deliver her best, and when it happens he hopes to direct the project.

Published: 15th May 2020 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2020 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Khiladi 786" director Ashish R. Mohan feels that actress Madhuri Dixit has redefined the term 'heroine'. Mohan feels Madhuri is yet to deliver her best, and when it happens he hopes to direct the project.

"Madhuri Dixit has pushed the envelope and redefined the term 'heroine'," said Ashish.

"Madhuri shines to differ because of her spell-bounding grace spread across her beauty, acting and dancing. You cannot blink an eye when she is on the screen. I've grown up watching her. The man I see in the mirror has changed drastically but she still remains as pious and beautiful as she was back then," he added.

Highlighting some of the best characters of Madhuri, he shared: "Pooja from 'Dil To Pagal Hai' is often considered as one of her best performances. No doubt! But I feel best is yet to come and I hope I get to direct it."

Meanwhile, Ashish is making best use of his quarantine time by watching movies on television.

"I am an avid cinema lover. Back in the nineties, we had those small TV sets, and watching a movie in a theatre was a luxury. I am used to watching movies on Sony MAX with my entire family," he said.

However, he feels that the easy access of streaming sites is a boon considering the present scenario where one can revisit these films anytime.

On the work front, Ashish is working on a family-based web show set in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh which is also his birth place.

