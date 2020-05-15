Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi' to premiere on OTT platform

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Shakuntala Devi", which will see actress Vidya Balan as math genius Shakuntala Devi, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video next month.

The film is based on the life of Shakuntala, who is widely revered as the human computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala's daughter Anupama. The movie also stars Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

"Shakuntala Devi's passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms -- and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on screen, her story is one that calls out to be told," said Menon.

"And there's no one better than Vidya Balan to capture Shakuntala's wit and wisdom. I'm so excited that the film will have its world premiere on Amazon Prime Video and everyone will get to experience Shakuntala's incredible journey and Vidya's magical portrayal of her soon," she added.

The announcement comes a day after film director Shoojit Sircar along with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana confirmed that their upcoming film, "Gulabo Sitabo", will directly release on the OTT streaming platform instead of going to the big screen first.