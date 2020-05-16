Actor Vicky Kaushal turns 32, has a 'quiet' birthday amid coronavirus lockdown

By IANS

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal turned 32 on Saturday and the actor will have a low-key birthday amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It's going to be different this time because it'll be a quiet one. It is going to be all about spending time with family. I'll also be catching up with my friends over video calls," said Vicky.

He said the lockdown has made him realise how much his family matters to him. "From this point on, it'll be a conscious effort to give more time to them. When the lockdown is lifted, I'll make sure that no matter how busy I get in life, I'll spend ample time with them, have meals with them and talk to them rather than blaming the fastpaced life for not being there with my family," shared the actor.



Vicky also travelled down memory lane to recall how his birthday would be celebrated in his childhood. "I used to be very upset because my birthday would fall during the summer vacations. I couldn't wear regular clothes to school on my birthdays and distribute chocolates to the entire class. But what I remember are the sweet parties at home where I would cut cakes surrounded by my friends."

"That was the time when technology hadn't advanced so much and nobody was aware of the concepts of video calls and selfies. Those celebrations felt so real because we wouldn't be busy clicking photos for social media," he added.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the horror-thriller film "Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship" which hit theatres in February this year.

His upcoming movies include Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", Karan Johar's "Takht", and Meghna Gulzar's "Sam", a biopic of Field Marshall Sam Manekshaw. He has also signed "Uri" director Aditya Dhar's next, "The Immortal Ashwatthama".