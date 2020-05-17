STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vidyut Jammwal praises Dehradun fireman for 'Operation Sanjivni'

After the lockdown was imposed, Maneesh Pant started a page on Facebook titled 'Operation Sanjivni'. 

Published: 17th May 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Actor Vidyut Jammwal has posted a video praising Maneesh Pant, a fireman from Dehradun who is running 'Operation Sanjivni' in which he arranges and delivers medicines to the needy in remote hilly areas of Uttarakhand. 

The actor in the 43-second video said, "Maneesh is doing a noble work like Lord Hanumanji. He is providing people which is a Sanjivani too. In a tough hilly terrain where transportation is tough, it's a commendable job by him."

Reacting to the praises by the actor said, "It's a great honor for me to get praises showered by him. I thank him for appreciation and boosting my morale."

After the lockdown was imposed, Pant started a page on Facebook titled 'Operation Sanjivni'. 

One can post a request of required medicine and Pant tries to get it through different transportation channels including police, administration, transportation vehicles for essentials and media persons to deliver the required medicines. 

He has helped deliver medicines to more than 200 people in districts of Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Chamoli and others in Uttarakhand.

Comments

