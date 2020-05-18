Ananya Pandey welcomes anti-bullying feature on Instagram

By Express News Service

Actor Ananya Pandey has welcomed the anti-bullying features introduced by Instagram, including a recent feature that enables the user to delete troll comments in bulk. Ananya has been raising awareness about cyberbullying and social media positivity on her platform So Positive.

“Glad to see Instagram’s new features This definitely helps us take a step closer to our goal of a So Positive online community,” Ananya shared on her handle. A how-to video of the new feature was also shared by initiative.

Recently, Ananya had joined a live session with ‘The Vamps’ guitarist James McVey to discuss cyber bullying and its impact. “So Positive has been creating awareness through different ways and our aim continues to be to negate the spread of social media bullying by spreading positivity all across,” Ananya had shared.

