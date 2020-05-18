STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

People requesting Sonu Sood on social media to help them reach home

Sonu Sood mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home.

Published: 18th May 2020 07:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 07:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood

By IANS

MUMBAI: Ever since news reports of Sonu Sood arranging transportation for migrant workers to their hometowns became public, the Bollywood actor's social media timeline is being flooded with requests from people stuck in various corners of the country urging him to send them home and reunite them with their families amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

On Monday, a student from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur who is stuck in Maharashtra's Thane, requested Sonu Sood to send him home citing the reason as his mother's illness.

"@SonuSood sir I'm a student & I stuck in thane. Nobody is helping me. My mother is very ill, she is very worried for me. I have to go to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. you're my last hope, please help me sir please..." tweeted the student also sharing his mobile number.

Reacting to his tweet, Sonu Sood replied: "Tell your mom you are seeing her soon."

ALSO READ: Sonu Sood arranges bus transport for stranded migrant workers

Another user tweeted saying he along with a group of 20 people need help to go to their hometown in Bihar as they are stuck in Nalasopara in the outskirts of Mumbai. The user also mentioned in his tweet that his mother is crying everyday for him.

"Tell mom not to cry.. you will hug her soon," replied Sonu Sood.

Innumerable such requests are flooding the actor's timeline day and night everyday.

Talking about the same, Sonu Sood recently told IANS in an interview: "You won't believe my number rings 24x7. I keep getting calls and messages also for PPE kits, ration etc."

The actor also mentioned during the interview that he cannot sleep peacefully until every migrant worker reaches home. "I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens," he further said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonu Sood COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp