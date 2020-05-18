STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travelled to UP with mother for medical reasons, followed guidelines: actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

The 'Scared Games' star and his family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

Published: 18th May 2020 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2020 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Monday said he travelled to his hometown Budhana, Uttar Pradesh, with his family members as his mother wasn't keeping well and followed the necessary guidelines set by the state government.

Nawazuddin, along with his family members, reached his hometown on May 12 after getting the necessary permission for travel from the authorities in Maharashtra.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

"Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines given by the State Government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome," the actor wrote on Twitter.

The Scared Games star and his family members were tested for COVID-19 but their reports came negative.

Nawazuddin's bother, filmmaker Shamas N Siddiqui, shared a letter issued by the Mumbai police which granted the family the permission to travel to UP on May 10, with return date of August 18 for "medical reasons."

The actor, along with his family members, is currently placed under home quarantine.

Coronavirus
