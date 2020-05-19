STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Faizal Siddiqui's TikTok account banned for 'glorifying' acid attack

Faizal, who had a 13 million-plus following on the video-sharing application, posted a clip in which he is seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him.

Published: 19th May 2020 05:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Screenshots from the video created by Faizal Siddiqui.

Screenshots from the video created by Faizal Siddiqui.

By IANS

MUMBAI: TikTok sensation Faizal Siddiqui's account has been banned after he came under the scanner for allegedly "glorifying" acid attack in a video. The ban was enforced "due to multiple community guidelines violations".

Faizal, who had a 13 million-plus following on the video-sharing application, posted a clip in which he is seen throwing a liquid on a girl's face for betraying him. Later the girl is seen in the clip with grotesque make-up, suggesting a disfigured face.

Before throwing the liquid onto the girl's face, he mouths the dialogue: "Tumhe usne chhorr diya jiske liye tumne mujhe chhorra tha? (The guy you left me for, has left you?")

TikTok said Faizal's account "was banned due to multiple community guidelines violations".

Acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal took to Instagram, where she shared the video and lashed out at Faisal. She thanked the National Commission for Women for cognizance of the video.

She wrote alongside the video: "Thanks to National Commission for Women for taking cognizane of the viral video by TikTok 'influencer' Faizal Siddiqui promoting acid attack.Such videos/actions should be strictly debarred which are against the society."

"We are working day and night to stop the acid attacks , violence against women. This cringe activity is not called influencing but promoting crime. Such persons are a curse to our society. So it is important to ban such videos and accounts from the social media. Come forward-we urge you to stop acid violence-Stop Sale Acid @ncwindia," she added.

Filmmaker and actress Pooja Bhatt took to Twitter and said that the video is depraved.

"What on earth is wrong with people? This is depraved. How can you allow this kind of content on your platform @TikTok_IN This man needs to be taken to task. As for the woman in the video - do you realise what immense harm you are causing by participating in this?" Pooja wrote.

Actress Swara Bhasker tweeted: "Hey @TikTok_IN why and how are you allowing this kind of content -which is SO obviously celebrating and promoting aggression and violence against women, and perpetrating false misogynistic stereotypes -to be published & viewed freely on your platform??? #Shame."

Actor Ashish Chowdhry called it a pure example of sick side of social media.

"Pure example of the sick and diseased side of social media. @TikTok_IN must show sense by chopping of its tumour infected parts. Theres a bunch of stupidly enthusiastic people doing just about anythin on social media,who must be shown the door in order to keep a proper decorum."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Faizal Siddiqui acid attack TikTok
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp