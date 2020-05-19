STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Have set high precedent with 'Sacred Games' but don't feel under pressure: Kubbra Sait

Kubbra started her journey with films such as "Ready" and Sultan" but global recognition came after she played Kuckoo in the Netflix series.

Published: 19th May 2020 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2020 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Kubbra Sait as Kukoo in 'Sacred Games'

Kubbra Sait as Kuckoo in 'Sacred Games' (Photo | Netflix)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kubbra Sait is aware of the expectations people have from her post "Sacred Games" but the actor says she doesn't feel any pressure as her aim is to keep challenging herself.

Kubbra started her journey with films such as "Ready" and Sultan" but global recognition came after she played Kuckoo in the Netflix series.

The actor, who currently features in Voot Select's drama "Illegal", is happy that today there's an audience for the work she does.

"If 'Sacred Games' hadn't happened and if 'Illegal' was perhaps my first show; it's a wonderful part that I've played, but people wouldn't have had the eyeballs for this part as much as much as they do today because of 'Sacred Games'.

"They want to know what I'm doing next and that's exciting for me. I've set a very high precedent for myself and I'm happy to challenge myself to play something new," Kubbra told PTI.

The 36-year-old actor said she doesn't take any "pressure" to outdo her role in "Sacred Games" and is instead happy that makers are showing confidence in her craft.

"Life before 'Sacred Game' was very different and life after the show is equally different. I'm enjoying this new life. There's nothing to complain about. There's a lot more confidence in the makers who think I can pull a role off. I feed off their energy and then when we collaborate, the project is entirely new."

Kubbra plays a convicted mass murderer in "Illegal", which also features Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra.

The actor said it was the relevant politics around her character and the broken system caught her attention.

"She's a real person who hasn't been executed by the law, justice hasn't been served to her. I wanted to explore her because now we are not discussing it purely based on justice but also human rights. That's what stayed with me."

The actor said she is enjoying the wide ranging roles coming her way and doesn't want to hold back in terms of playing different characters.

"I haven't turned down any roles post 'Sacred Games'. I've been more excited because for me acting is a playground and I want to make sure I score points in as many games as I can.I play  a convicted mass murderer on 'Illegal', a sorted best friend in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a character from the 60s in 'State vs Nanavati', have a wonderful role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

I think it's a wonderful range and journey I've had, with no regrets," she added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kubbra Sait Sacred Games Kuckoo
Coronavirus
WATCH: Utter chaos as hundreds of migrants fight to travel in train in UP
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)
Atmanirbhar Bharat analysis: FM's measures realistic and implementable
More than 500 people die in Yemen of suspected coronavirus
Mumbai: Wuhan-style COVID hospital made in BKC as cases rise
Still from 'Nasir'
Tamil Nadu's Lockdown 4.0: What is allowed, what is not

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Image for representation only) A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute
Gallery
The existing restrictions in Chennai will continue tio be in force as the status of containment zones will continue unchanged.
Lockdown 4.0: 7 things Chennai residents should know as Tamil Nadu extends statewide restrictions till May 31
Aaron of FSV Mainz 05 takes a corner kick during the German Bundesliga match against 1. FC Cologne in Cologne. Set-pieces taken closer to the stands are usually marked by vibrant roars of the fans. Social distancing protocols means only the players' voice echoed in the otherwise packed galleries of Germany. (Photo | AP)
Football is back, but: 8 pictures from Bundesliga that can hurt fans of 'the beautiful game'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp