Have set high precedent with 'Sacred Games' but don't feel under pressure: Kubbra Sait

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kubbra Sait is aware of the expectations people have from her post "Sacred Games" but the actor says she doesn't feel any pressure as her aim is to keep challenging herself.

Kubbra started her journey with films such as "Ready" and Sultan" but global recognition came after she played Kuckoo in the Netflix series.

The actor, who currently features in Voot Select's drama "Illegal", is happy that today there's an audience for the work she does.

"If 'Sacred Games' hadn't happened and if 'Illegal' was perhaps my first show; it's a wonderful part that I've played, but people wouldn't have had the eyeballs for this part as much as much as they do today because of 'Sacred Games'.

"They want to know what I'm doing next and that's exciting for me. I've set a very high precedent for myself and I'm happy to challenge myself to play something new," Kubbra told PTI.

The 36-year-old actor said she doesn't take any "pressure" to outdo her role in "Sacred Games" and is instead happy that makers are showing confidence in her craft.

"Life before 'Sacred Game' was very different and life after the show is equally different. I'm enjoying this new life. There's nothing to complain about. There's a lot more confidence in the makers who think I can pull a role off. I feed off their energy and then when we collaborate, the project is entirely new."

Kubbra plays a convicted mass murderer in "Illegal", which also features Neha Sharma and Piyush Mishra.

The actor said it was the relevant politics around her character and the broken system caught her attention.

"She's a real person who hasn't been executed by the law, justice hasn't been served to her. I wanted to explore her because now we are not discussing it purely based on justice but also human rights. That's what stayed with me."

The actor said she is enjoying the wide ranging roles coming her way and doesn't want to hold back in terms of playing different characters.

"I haven't turned down any roles post 'Sacred Games'. I've been more excited because for me acting is a playground and I want to make sure I score points in as many games as I can.I play a convicted mass murderer on 'Illegal', a sorted best friend in 'Jawaani Jaaneman', a character from the 60s in 'State vs Nanavati', have a wonderful role in 'Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare'.

I think it's a wonderful range and journey I've had, with no regrets," she added.