Malang all set to get a sequel, say makers

Mohit Suri’s recent hit Malang will get a sequel, the makers have confirmed. 

Published: 20th May 2020 11:06 AM

A still from Aditya Roy Kapur-starrer 'Malang'.

By Express News Service

Mohit Suri’s recent hit Malang will get a sequel, the makers have confirmed. The musical action thriller, starring Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu, had a successful box office run earlier this year, earning over Rs 59 crore at the domestic box-office. The film was recently released on OTT.

“We are thankful to the audience who have shown such a phenomenal response to our film after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon,” said producer Ankur Garg.Mohit is thrilled with the response his film is getting. He took to Twitter to congratulate the film’s primary cast and crew.

A few days ago, Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani and Kunal Kemmu had a virtual reunion.The film is a revenge saga set in Goa with songs composed by multiple music directors.

TAGS
Malang sequel Aditya Roy kapur Disha Patani
