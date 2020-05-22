Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation gets high praise from expert

By Express News Service

Andrew Millison, a well-known international permaculture designer and a professor at Oregon State University, recently released an episode on his YouTube channel on Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao’s Paani Foundation. Andrew visited a village in Maharashtra to understand the work they do on watershed management.

“He was completely amazed by the work the villagers have learned doing, thanks to the water cup competition, held by the Paani Foundation and described it as the biggest permaculture project on this Earth. He even made a short film on the same and shared it on his YouTube channel,” read a press note.

Paani Foundation is a non-profit organization that caters for a sustainable environment. It looks into areas of drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra. The organization has been founded by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Reena Dutta, and Satjayjit Bhatkal.