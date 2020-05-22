All our solutions have always been in nature: Dia Mirza

By IANS

MUMBAI: On International Day for Biological Diversity, a day dedicated to biodiversity conservation by the United Nations, actress Dia Mirza emphasises the message of nature being the answer to all worldly problems.

As the invisible coronavirus engulfs the globe, Dia reiterates that so much of what is happening to mankind bears unmistakable ties with nature and the environment.

"All of our solutions have always been in nature. It's a message we have heard numerous times before but as a planet are recognising it only now," said the actress, also a UN Sustainable Development Goals advocate.

The International Day for Biological Diversity is an effort to create conversations on the importance of biodiversity and draw attention to the biodiversity loss we are faced with.

"Today, more than ever, we as a planet are called to reflect on our relationship with the natural world. The pandemic has unmistakably highlighted how our bond with the environment has existed well-before everything else. Everything we do, are and will be, is ultimately tied to nature to create one people and planet," Dia said.

The UN has also shared a message to "Build back better" after the tumultuous year that 2020 has been.

Dia believes that while it all seems really difficult right now, it is, in fact, an opportunity to reflect and find solutions.

"I truly believe that nature repairs itself and never stops giving. But we must learn to give back as well because only then can people and planet coexist in pure harmony," she said.

Dia believes that the creative arts, cinema, documentaries, and photography are powerful tools for social change and conservation, and this International Day for Biological Diversity, she urges people to adapt and adopt a lifestyle that increases the resilience of nations and communities as people recover from this pandemic.